Woman arrested for allegedly setting fire to flat door

SINGAPORE: A 46-year-old woman has been arrested for setting fire to the main gate and door of an HDB flat in Tampines, police said on Wednesday (Nov 15).

Police said it was alerted to the fire at Block 240, Tampines Street 21 at about 6.30am on Wednesday. The arsonist was identified from closed circuit television footage and arrested on the same day.

She was apparently unhappy with one of the residents in the unit, who was her former tenant.

"The tenant had moved out from her unit earlier this year, causing the 46-year-old woman to be disgruntled," police said.

She will be charged in court on Thursday for the offence of mischief by fire. If found guilty, she may be jailed up to seven years and also be liable for a fine.