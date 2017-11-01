Woman arrested for cheating elderly victims into signing up for mobile phone lines

SINGAPORE: Police have arrested a 33-year-old woman suspected of cheating elderly victims into subscribing to mobile phone lines in exchange for financial assistance.



Last month, police received several reports from victims saying that they were lured into subscribing to new phone lines with the promise that they would then receive financial assistance from welfare or religious organisations, the police said in a news release on Wednesday (Nov 1).

However, after the victims signed up for the phone lines, the woman took the mobile phones and could not be reached after, police said.

The woman was arrested on Tuesday after police investigations.



She will be charged in court on Thursday. If convicted of cheating, she could be jailed up to 10 years and fined.