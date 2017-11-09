Woman arrested for drug, traffic offences after Jurong East car chase

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman was arrested for traffic and suspected drug offences after she led police on a car chase in Jurong East on Sunday (Nov 5).

Police said they received a call about a suspicious vehicle along Jurong East Street 32 at about 1pm.

The female driver "refused to comply with the officers' instructions" when she was approached at Jurong East Avenue 1, and fled. In the ensuing pursuit, she got into an accident with another car, authorities said.

The police said a 31-year-old male passenger was also arrested.