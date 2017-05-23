Woman arrested for Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Universal Studios online ticket scam

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old woman has been arrested over an online scam involving tickets to Ed Sheeran and Coldplay concerts as well as to Universal Studios Singapore, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (May 23).

Between Feb 14 and May 17, several victims made police reports after they were purportedly cheated by an online seller who had offered the discounted tickets.

The suspect became uncontactable after the victims had paid.

The woman was identified and subsequently arrested on May 19 along Kampong Java Road. She is believed to be also involved in more than 10 cases.

Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty of cheating, she could be jailed for up to 10 years and is also liable to a fine.