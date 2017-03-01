Woman arrested for S$1m inheritance scam

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly running an inheritance scam that conned more than nine people, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Feb 28).

Multiple police reports of inheritance scam were lodged between December 2011 and March 2015, according to the police.



The suspect allegedly told these victims that she had inherited a large sum of money and they delivered more than S$1 million to her as advance payments after she promised them a share of the inheritance, the police added.

She was eventually arrested along Tampines St 21 on Monday, after an "extensive investigation" by the Commercial Affairs Department, the Singapore Police Force said.

The suspect will be charged in court on Thursday with cheating. If convicted, she faces a maximum jail term of 10 years and a fine.