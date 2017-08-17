Woman charged for failing to pay maid's salaries for nearly a year

SINGAPORE: A 30-year-old woman was charged on Tuesday (Aug 15) for failing to pay her Myanmar maid for nearly a year.

Li Jun faces 13 charges for failing to pay a total of S$5,700 in monthly salaries and rest day pay to her employee from Mar 7, 2016 to Feb 21, 2017, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in a press release on Thursday.

She has now been banned from hiring a foreign domestic worker, MOM added.

Li's case will be heard on Sep 12. If convicted, she could be fined up to S$10,000 and jailed for up to 12 months on each charge.

According to MOM, a foreign domestic worker has to be paid no later than seven days after the last day of the salary period (which cannot exceed a month).

Employers must also keep a monthly salary record and get written acknowledgement of payment from their foreign domestic workers.

The ministry added that foreign domestic workers should seek help early and "immediately raise the matter to the employer" if they have not received their salary. If the problem persists, the worker should make a report to MOM or get help from her employment agency.

Members of the public who know of any foreign domestic worker who has not been paid should report this to MOM at mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or call 6438-5122. All information will be kept confidential.