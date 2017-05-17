Woman charged with keeping a farm and dogs without licence

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman was charged in court on Wednesday (May 17) for breeding puppies for sale in her shop without a pet farm licence.



Lin Xiaoqun, a Singapore permanent resident, faces eight other charges of keeping unlicensed dogs, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).

The unlicensed dogs were discovered on Feb 3 when AVA conducted a routine, unannounced inspection at Ethans Pet Resort, a pet shop at Sungei Tengah Road near Choa Chu Kang.

Lin voluntarily surrendered a total of nine adult dogs and four puppies, including a Shiba Inu and Weimaraners, said AVA. She admitted that the adult dogs were used for breeding and that they were unlicensed.

A female Shiba Inu found with four puppies seized from Ethans Pet Resort. (Photo: AVA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anyone found guilty of operating an unlicensed pet farm can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to 12 months or both. Those convicted of keeping unlicensed dogs can be fined up to S$5,000.