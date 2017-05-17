Woman charged with keeping a farm and dogs without licence
SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman was charged in court on Wednesday (May 17) for breeding puppies for sale in her shop without a pet farm licence.
Lin Xiaoqun, a Singapore permanent resident, faces eight other charges of keeping unlicensed dogs, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA).
The unlicensed dogs were discovered on Feb 3 when AVA conducted a routine, unannounced inspection at Ethans Pet Resort, a pet shop at Sungei Tengah Road near Choa Chu Kang.
Lin voluntarily surrendered a total of nine adult dogs and four puppies, including a Shiba Inu and Weimaraners, said AVA. She admitted that the adult dogs were used for breeding and that they were unlicensed.
Anyone found guilty of operating an unlicensed pet farm can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to 12 months or both. Those convicted of keeping unlicensed dogs can be fined up to S$5,000.