Woman charged with running employment agency without licence

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old woman was charged in court on Tuesday (Apr 11) for running an employment agency without a valid licence, Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said.

The court heard that between November 2014 and March 2016, Noor Hayah Gulam, posted online job advertisements for job seekers, placed foreign domestic workers with their employers, collected bio-data and resumes, conducted interviews and sourced for potential employers.

She also collected agency fees from the employers for the services rendered, according to the press release.

If found guilty, she could be fined up to S$80,000, or jailed up to two years, or both, under the Employment Agencies Act (EAA).

MOM reiterated that employers who intend to engage the services of an employment agency should first verify that it is licensed.

“It is an offence to perform employment agency activities without a valid employment agency licence,” said MOM. “It is also an offence for any person or company to engage the services of an unlicensed employment agency.”

Members of the public who have any information on unlicensed employment agency activities should report the matter to MOM at mom_fmmd@mom.gov.sg or call 6438 5122. All information will be kept strictly confidential.