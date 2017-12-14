Woman cheated of S$31,500 in fake police website scam

SINGAPORE: A 45-year-old woman lost S$31,500 to scammers who were operating a fake Singapore Police Force (SPF) website, the police said in an advisory on Thursday (Dec 14).

The police on Wednesday received a report from the victim, who said that the sum of money had been transferred from her bank account without her knowledge.

This is the second similar reported case in a week after a 20-year-old man lost S$5,600 to scammers using an SPF phishing site last Thursday (Dec 7).

In the latest case, the woman said she had received a call from a man claiming to be a police officer. The impersonator told her that she was suspected to be involved in illegal activities and was banned from leaving Singapore.

The victim then received a call from another person who directed her to a webpage that resembled the SPF’s website to key in her bank account details.

The caller then told the victim to provide her One-time Pin (OTP) code over the phone. The woman only found out that a large sum of money was transferred out of her bank account after receiving a call from the bank advising her to lodge a police report.

The police said in their advisory that the website is a phishing site in disguise, designed to extract personal information and banking details of victims, resulting in "extensive monetary losses in most reported cases".

Police investigations are ongoing.