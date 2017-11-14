Woman fined for not paying workers' salaries at 2 companies

SINGAPORE: A 53-year-old Singaporean woman was on Tuesday (Nov 14) found guilty of not paying more than S$67,000 in salaries, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in a news release.

Pang Sor Tin committed the offences in her capacity as manager of Stepping Stones Academy - a company that had set up a childcare centre - and as financial controller of OSAC International College, which offers culinary and hospitality courses.



She pleaded guilty to three charges and was fined S$10,500, after investigations revealed that she did not pay the salaries of 10 employees across the two companies.

Another nine charges were taken into consideration for the purpose of sentencing, said MOM.

At Stepping Stones Academy, Pang was responsible for managing its funds.



When seven employees did not receive their final month's salaries, they reached out to the Education Services Union, which then reported the matter to MOM in October 2016.

She was ordered to pay the affected workers S$51,845.60, but the company failed to do so by the stipulated date. Pang was charged in May this year.



The directors of Stepping Stones, Poh Ching Yee and Ong Ah Choo, have also been banned from applying for or renewing the work passes of foreign workers.

In February and March this year, Pang again failed to pay workers' salaries. This time, she was with OSAC International College as a financial controller.



Three employees made complaints and Pang eventually arranged for them to be paid. In September, she was charged with five counts of failing to pay salaries within the stipulated deadline.

OSAC and its director Pang Yee Teck have also been banned for applying for or renewing the work passes of foreign workers.

Under the Employment Act, anyone who fails to pay salaries in time can be fined a maximum of S$15,000 and be jailed for up to six months.