Woman fined S$11,000 for keeping farm, 9 dogs without licence

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman was fined S$11,000 on Wednesday (Jun 14) for illegally breeding puppies in her pet shop and keeping nine dogs without licences.

Lin Xiaoqun pleaded guilty to one charge of keeping a farm without a licence, and five charges of keeping unlicensed dogs, including a chow chow and shiba inu. Another four charges of keeping unlicensed dogs were taken into consideration in her sentencing.

The dogs were discovered by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) in a routine inspection on Feb 3 at Lin’s shop, Ethans Pet Resort, in Sungei Tengah. While the place was licensed as a pet shop, AVA discovered that Lin had also been using the premises to breed puppies, said AVA prosecutor Yap Teck Chuan.

Nine adult dogs that were unlicensed and used for breeding were found in individual kennels behind the pet shop. The dogs were segregated according to their breed, and there were also four puppies below three months of age in an individual kennel.

In asking for the fine, Mr Yap said it was “fortuitous” that the AVA inspectors had chanced upon the dogs, adding that AVA would not be able to check on the welfare of the dogs if they were not licensed.

Lin, who was unrepresented in court, asked the judge for a lighter fine. Speaking through an interpreter, she said she was breeding puppies to sell as her business had “run into difficulties” and she had not been able to sell her dogs, but had to provide food for them. She added that she currently has no income.

Anyone found guilty of operating an unlicensed pet farm can be fined up to S$10,000, jailed up to 12 months or both. Those convicted of keeping unlicensed dogs can be fined up to S$5,000.