Woman found dead in Tampines flat; police investigating
The 77-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
- Posted 13 Feb 2017 20:44
- Updated 13 Feb 2017 20:50
SINGAPORE: A 77-year-old woman was found dead in a flat at Block 276, Tampines Street 22 on Monday afternoon (Feb 13).
A police spokesperson said they received a call for assistance at about 2.10pm.
When officers arrived, they found the woman lying motionless. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.
Police are investigating the case as unnatural death.
- CNA/dl