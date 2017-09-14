Woman found guilty of stabbing husband who had an affair

SINGAPORE: She knew her husband was having an affair, but when Nur Fairuzana Ahmad heard him say "I love you" to his girlfriend over the phone last April, she saw red.



She grabbed the phone from her husband, Muhammad Yasser Abdul Shukor, but he put up a fight and managed to snatch it back.



Fairuzana left their bedroom briefly and returned with a knife which she used to stab him in the chest.



Yasser managed to grab the knife from her and throw it out of the window before calling the police. He suffered a stab wound above his right nipple, and also injured his diaphragm and liver.

Fairuzana, 30, was on Thursday (Sep 14) convicted of one charge of causing hurt. The court heard that after her arrest, she had been sent to the Institute of Mental Health, where she was diagnosed with "adjustment disorder with a recent acute situational reaction."

Deputy Public Prosecutor Sia Jiazheng urged the court to impose at least two months' jail, noting that Fairuzana had caused serious injury to her husband.



Defence lawyer Vigneesh Nainar, however, told the court that Fairuzana had suffered physical and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband, describing the couple's 14-year marriage as "tumultuous".

For instance, after the birth of their first child in 2004, Yasser used a billiard cue to beat his wife to the point that she could not walk, Mr Vigneesh said. Yasser also cut off his wife's hair "to cause her embarrassment," the lawyer added.



Fairuzana had obtained a Personal Protection Order against him in 2012, and although Yasser's violent conduct persisted, no action was taken against him, her lawyer told the court.



In the three months leading up to the assault on Apr 17, 2016, Fairuzana had called the police thrice to complain about Yasser's violent behaviour towards her, once after he sat on her and choked her, Mr Vigneesh said.



Fairuzana discovered her husband's affair in January 2016. When she confronted Yasser, he admitted it, and said he intended to marry his girlfriend. Yasser often spoke to his girlfriend on the phone, on loudspeaker, in front of Fairuzana, Mr Vigneesh told the court.



Against the backdrop of an abusive relationship and in the circumstances, Yasser "is not completely blameless, but had precipitated the attack by his conduct", the lawyer said.

He urged the court to call for a Mandatory Treatment Order.



Fairuzana, who intends to divorce her husband, will be back in court on Oct 16. For causing hurt, she could face up to two years in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.