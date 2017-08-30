Woman gets 29 months' jail for money laundering offences

SINGAPORE: A woman was sentenced to 29 months in prison on Wednesday (Aug 30) for money laundering offences, the Singapore Police Force said in a media release.



Hasanah Abdullah, 44, was caught after the Commercial Affairs Department uncovered 40 fraudulent wire transfers worth approximately S$416,000 received in bank accounts she controlled.



The wire transfers were from victims of various commercial crimes, including advanced fee fraud, email fraud, parcel scams, love scams, and charity scams, the police said.

Her accomplice, Siti Zubaidah A Johabar Ali, 30, was convicted on Aug 28 for a similar charge.

Police said that in September 2013, Hasanah had befriended a Nigerian known to her as Richard Osze, who instructed her to receive money in her bank accounts on his behalf. She was then told to withdraw the money and hand the cash to him in Malaysia.



Despite being informed by the police to stop her dealings with unknown or dubious sources, Hasanah "chose to partake in such arrangement with Richard Osze for the commission", the statement said.



For each transaction Hasanah helped to receive, she earned a commission of about 5 per cent. She subsequently enlisted the help of Siti Zubaidah to use the latter’s bank accounts to receive other fraudulent wire transfers.

Someone convicted of a money laundering offence is punishable with a prison term not exceeding 10 years, and may also be liable to a fine of up to S$500,000. Anyone convicted of dishonestly receiving stolen property is punishable with an imprisonment term of up to 5 years, and may also be liable to a fine.