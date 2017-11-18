Woman hit by bus in Sengkang dies from injuries

SINGAPORE: The woman who was hit by a bus in Sengkang on Friday (Nov 17) afternoon has died in hospital.



Channel NewsAsia understands that Ms Huan Luyang, 38, was pronounced dead at 3.40am on Saturday at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.

The accident happened at the junction of Anchorvale Road and Sengkang East Way at about 2.40pm and Ms Huan is understood to have been trapped under an SBS Transit bus.

Photos shared on social media show a bus parked at the roadside while crowds, including Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel, gathered at the area.

She was taken unconscious to the hospital, and was said to be in critical condition.



Police investigations are ongoing.

