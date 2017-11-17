Woman hit by bus in Sengkang taken unconscious to hospital

SINGAPORE: A 38-year-old woman was taken unconscious to the hospital after she was hit by a bus in Sengkang on Friday (Nov 17) afternoon.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the patient is in critical condition.

The accident happened at the junction of Anchorvale Road and Sengkang East Way at about 2.40pm, the police told Channel NewsAsia. The woman is understood to have been trapped under the bus.

Photos shared on social media show an SBS Transit bus parked at the roadside while crowds, including Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel, gathered at the area.

The woman was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in an ambulance deployed by the SCDF.

In a reply to Channel NewsAsia's query, Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit said that the company's top priority is the condition of the pedestrian.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We have been to the hospital but were unable to make contact with her or her family," said Ms Tan.

"We will continue to try to reach out and will try to assist her as best we can. We are meanwhile assisting the police with their investigations."