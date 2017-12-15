Woman injured after 2 cars collide along River Valley Road

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman was taken to hospital after the car she was driving collided with another car at a junction along River Valley Road on Wednesday night (Dec 13).

This happened in the area near Zion Road. A video of the accident's aftermath shows a white car which had crashed into the building at the junction, while a black car was seen a few metres away.





Channel NewsAsia understands that the black vehicle was making a right turn at the junction while the white car was heading straight ahead when they collided.



Police said that they were alerted to the accident at around 10.35pm on Wednesday.

A 39-year-old woman, who was driving the black car, was conscious when she was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Another person who was in the vehicle with her, along with two people who were in the white car, were not injured.



Police investigations are ongoing.

