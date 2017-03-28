Woman investigated for making false police report

SINGAPORE: A 39-year-old woman is currently being investigated by the police for lodging a false report.

The woman made a report on Mar 23 alleging that she had been a victim of snatch theft. She claimed that her handbag containing cash and personal documents were snatched at Block 214 Bedok Central, according to the police’s press release on Tuesday (Mar 28)



However, the police detected several inconsistencies during investigations, and found that she had provided false information and was not a victim as reported.



Investigations against the woman are still ongoing. Anyone convicted of giving any information which he or she knows to be false to a public servant shall be punished with a jail term of up to a year, or a fine up to S$5,000, or both.



The police also reminded the public that resources could be put to better use in dealing with real crimes and emergencies rather than investigating false reports or information.