Woman jailed 20 weeks for selling forged medical certificates

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old woman who sold forged medical certificates (MCs) was jailed 20 weeks on Friday (Mar 24).

Nursusilla Kassim sold the forged MCs to two men, who used them to account for missing four urine tests, Deputy Public Prosecutor Leong Kit Yu said.

She pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding the men to use as genuine a forged document. Another two counts were taken into consideration.

Both men – Mohammad Rashid Hatnan, 41, and Sahlan Moati, 34, – were subject to 24-month Supervision Orders by the Central Narcotics Bureau, which required them to provide urine samples twice a week.

Rashid skipped a urine test on Jan 4, and asked a friend, Shaik Abood Abdullah, for help to obtain a forged MC. Abood introduced Rashid to Nursusilla, who sold him a forged Khoo Teck Puat Hospital MC for S$20.



They were found out when a CNB officer noticed the MC contained incorrect information and a check with the hospital revealed Rashid was not a patient there.



Sahlan similarly used three forged Tan Tock Seng MCs he obtained from Nursusilla to escape three urine tests in January. Like Rashid, he was introduced to Nursusilla by Abood.



The three men were subsequently arrested and charged. Rashid was sentenced to three and six months’ jail for using as genuine a forged document and for failing to report for a urine test, respectively. The sentences were ordered to run consecutively.



Abood, who faces 10 charges, is currently in remand. A warrant of arrest has been issued for Sahlan, who absconded and is at large.



In sentencing Nursusilla to 20 weeks’ jail, District Judge Lim Keng Yeow said the woman deserved a higher sentence than co-accused Rashid because it was she who “carried out the forgery”.



And the fact that she did not know how the men would use the MCs does not reduce her culpability because it was “obvious they would be used to deceive and facilitate many forms of unlawful conduct”.



Nursusilla’s lawyer Mr Foo Juyuan, who took on the case under the Criminal Legal Aid scheme, said the mother of four had struggled to juggle her job at a bar and care for her young children.



She quit her job in July 2016 after her employer refused her maternity leave while she was pregnant with her son, now three months old, Mr Foo said.



According to Nursusilla, she obtained the forged MCs from a supplier to on-sell them.



She is due to serve the jail term on Apr 13, giving her time to sort out caregiving arrangements for her three daughters and newborn son.