Woman jailed 70 months for conning victims into investing in luxury bags, palm oil

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old woman who conned eight investors of nearly a million dollars was on Monday (Feb 13) sentenced to five years and 10 months in jail.



Karen Tan Shin Ju pleaded guilty to 12 of 50 charges for cheating the victims into investing in her company, Golden Prestige, which she said dealt with crude palm oil and Hermes Birkin bags. Her victims handed over a total of S$979,930.

The court heard that in one case, Tan cheated a single victim of S$210,000.

The 48-year-old woman, Belinda Tan, was introduced to the conwoman by a mutual friend in mid-2013. By September that year, Belinda had handed over S$75,000 in cash as an “investment” into Tan’s crude palm oil business, who promised the victim a monthly payout of S$5,000 for the next year.



However, Belinda never saw any returns and Tan claimed that the money had been lost when the Malaysian contact she had invested with had “gone missing”. Nonetheless, Belinda continued to invest with Tan.



In October and November, she handed over another S$105,000 in cash to “invest” in at least eight Birkin bags which Tan said she would sell at a high price, promising Belinda attractive returns.



In March 2014, the court heard that Belinda handed over another S$30,000 as a “processing fee” to help Tan withdraw S$150,000. She was under the impression that Tan was withdrawing the money to pay her back.



For the third time, Belinda had been duped and she made a police report in September 2014.



Tan used this modus operandi to cheat the other victims, who included her boyfriend's daughter, a man she had met on professional networking site LinkedIn and a friend of more than a decade, said deputy public prosecutor Eric Hu.



Each time the victims asked for their returns, Tan delayed payment and claimed others had run away with the money. None of the victims saw proof of Tan’s claimed links to the crude palm oil business or any evidence that she had access to exclusive Hermes Birkin bags.



DPP Hu said Tan has made partial restitution of S$204,920, but the amount represents just 20 per cent of her total “earnings” from the scams.



For cheating, Tan could have been jailed up to 10 years and fined.

