Woman jailed for letting her car be used in staged accident

SINGAPORE: A woman was sentenced to 11 months’ jail for conspiring to cheat an insurance company of S$21,849.55 by letting her car be used in a staged accident.



Roxell Ho, 39, conspired with a syndicate to cheat Liberty Insurance over a false property damage claim.

Although Ho was not personally involved in the bogus accident, the prosecution argued that she knowingly allowed her vehicle to be used in a staged accident.

Court documents showed that Ho was approached by a man who noticed existing damage on her car. He offered to have the damage repaired for free, if Ho agreed to let her car be used in a staged accident. Ho also had to agree to submit a false property damage claim in her name.

Three vehicles, including Ho's car, were involved in a chain collision, and various property damage and personal injury claims were subsequently filed against the insurers of the second and third vehicles.

In Ho's claim, she said that the accident took place at about 6.20pm on May 10, 2011, along Yishun Avenue 2 towards Ang Mo Kio.



Channel NewsAsia understands from a source that the accident had in fact taken place near Lower Peirce Reservoir.

Court documents showed that, during investigations into the claims in early 2012, the driver of the second vehicle - which was Ho's car - confessed that the accident was staged and that he was a phantom driver.

Ho had filed a claim against the insurer of the third vehicle.

Channel NewsAsia understands that it was this case that led investigators to a local syndicate that staged accidents to cheat insurance companies.

A source told Channel NewsAsia that Ho's case was the tip of the iceberg, and eventually led investigators to nab the mastermind behind the entire scheme, Sollihin Anhar and his chief assistant Rahmat Mohd.



Rahmat has been sentenced to 74 months’ jail for his role in staging car accidents and making fraudulent insurance claims.



Sollihin is expected to be sentenced later this week.



Ho intends to appeal her sentence.