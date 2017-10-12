Woman jailed for trying to bribe ICA officer to allow her entry into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A woman was sentenced to three months' jail on Thursday (Oct 12) for trying to bribe an Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) officer with S$200 at Changi Airport.

Lin Xiurong, a Chinese national, had flown into Singapore from Thailand on Dec 5 last year.

While she was being escorted to the Immigration Duty Officer counter for further questioning, she pulled out a stack of four S$50 notes and stuffed it into the ICA officer's jacket pocket as a bribe to allow her entry into Singapore, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.

However, the officer refused the bribe and made a report with CPIB.

Lin was charged in court on Jan 18 this year. For attempting to bribe a public officer, she could have been fined up to S$100,000 and sentenced to up to five years in jail.

"Singapore adopts a zero tolerance approach towards corruption," CPIB said. "The CPIB takes a serious view of any corrupt practices and will not hesitate to take action against any party involved in such acts."

Advertisement