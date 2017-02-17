Woman jailed for trying to snatch policeman’s loaded gun

SINGAPORE: A former property agent was sentenced to 11 months’ jail on Friday (Feb 17) for attempting to snatch a policeman’s loaded gun from its holster on Jan 22, 2016.

Chinese national Han Jing, 38, was sentenced to an additional 12 weeks’ jail in lieu of caning, as the offence carries a mandatory minimum of six strokes. Women cannot be caned in Singapore.

Han tried to snatch a police officer's revolver as he tried to stop her from leaving the scene of a car crash.

He was one of two policemen who were investigating a report that a black Mini Cooper had crashed into a signpost at Soo Chow Garden Road in the early hours of Jan 22 last year.

The driver was nowhere in sight when policemen arrived, but a passer-by told them that the driver, a woman dressed in black and white, had walked away in the direction of Upper Thomson Road.



The officers spotted a woman at a bus stop who matched the description and confirmed that she was the driver. It was Han.



She followed them back to the car, but refused to wait at the scene. She tried to leave, but the officers stopped her. Han grabbed the butt of one officer’s loaded revolver and attempted to pull it out of its holster, which was secured around the officer’s waist.



A struggle ensued; Han refused to let go of the gun while the officer tried to pry her fingers off it. Han let go only when the second officer stepped in and forcefully pulled her away. She was then immediately arrested.



Deputy Public Prosecutor Azri Imran Tan sought a jail term of at least nine months. He said Han, though she admitted to the offence, showed little remorse. She absconded and failed to attend court until she was arrested again nine months later, in September, for throwing killer litter from her 30th-storey condominium unit.



On Sep 4, between 11.22pm and 11.40pm, Han threw two flower pots, a table and a clothes rack from the balcony of her unit at Espada condominium. One of the flower pots shattered and injured a neighbour.



DPP Tan pointed out that Han, who was assessed at the Institute of Mental Health, was not suffering from any mental illness and a drug test was negative.

The offence of attempting to possess an offensive weapon carries a penalty of up to one and a half years’ jail and at least six strokes of the cane.

Two charges of throwing killer litter were taken into consideration during Han's sentencing.