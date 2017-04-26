Woman killed after husband accidentally reverses car into her at Ang Mo Kio car park

SINGAPORE: A 64-year-old woman was killed after her husband reversed into her by accident on Tuesday night (Apr 25).



Police said they were alerted at about 7.50pm to an accident that happened at the car park at Block 332, Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force sent an ambulance to the scene.



The woman was unconscious when she was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, where she subsequently succumbed to head injuries.



Channel NewsAsia understands that police are treating the incident as an accident and that no arrests have been made.



The man is believed to have panicked when the car hit his wife and he heard her scream. He subsequently swerved and hit two parked motorcycles as a result.

Police are still investigating the case.