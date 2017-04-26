Woman killed in Ang Mo Kio car park accident was Manpower Ministry officer

SINGAPORE: The woman who died after her husband allegedly reversed his car into her on Tuesday evening was a "well-loved and respected" senior officer at the Ministry of Manpower, said Minister for Social and Family Development Tan Chuan-Jin on Wednesday (Apr 26).

Mrs Quek-Ng Siew Fong, 64, was a senior deputy director at the ministry's foreign manpower management division. She died of head injuries at Tan Tock Seng Hospital shortly after the accident.

Mr Tan, who previously served as Manpower Minister, wrote in a Facebook post: "She has been a dedicated officer who actively looked out for the well-being of the workers working here.



"A most unfortunate and tragic accident and our thoughts are with her family during this time of bereavement."

A Facebook user by the name of Bernard Joseph Menon wrote that she was "a boss and mentor who always had the time and inclination to help and guide her younger charges".

Another former colleague, who identified herself on Facebook as Vanessa YC, noted that Mrs Quek had worked in the civil service for the past 30 years and had been due to retire in a few months. "Hope that her husband will not blame himself for this accident," she wrote. "I will always remember your cheerfulness and you will live in my memory."