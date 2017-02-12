Woman killed in Tembusu tree accident was marketing chief at fintech company

SINGAPORE: The 38-year-old woman who was killed after a massive Tembusu tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday (Feb 12) is Indian national Radhika Angara, Channel NewsAsia understands.

According to her Facebook profile, she was chief marketing and strategy officer at global social and mobile payment platform Fastacash.

Her husband, French national Jerome Rouch-Sirech, 39, and their children - one-year-old twins - were also injured in the accident. Mr Rouch-Sirech's LinkedIn profile shows he is head of retail for PUMA Southeast Asia.



Channel NewsAsia understands that the three have been discharged from National University Hospital (NUH) where they were being treated.

A 26-year-old Singaporean woman, who was also injured by the fallen tree, has been discharged from NUH as well.

Commenting on the accident in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "Our hearts go out to the casualties and their families."

NParks said it is investigating why the tree fell. It added that the other trees in the area are safe, and that it is conducting more checks on all the heritage trees in the Botanic Gardens.