Woman killed in Tembusu tree accident worked at MasterCard

SINGAPORE: The 38-year-old woman who was killed after a massive Tembusu tree toppled at the Singapore Botanic Gardens on Saturday (Feb 12) is Indian national Radhika Angara, Channel NewsAsia understands.

Ms Angara worked for global payment network MasterCard, where she was Regional Digital Marketing Head for Asia Pacific. Prior to that, she was with social and mobile payment platform Fastacash.

Her husband, French national Jerome Rouch-Sirech, 39, and their children - one-year-old twins - were also injured in the accident. Mr Rouch-Sirech's LinkedIn profile shows he is head of retail for sportswear brand Puma Southeast Asia.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the three have been discharged from National University Hospital (NUH) where they were being treated.

A 26-year-old Singaporean woman, who was also injured by the fallen tree, has been discharged from NUH as well.

Commenting on the accident in a Facebook post on Sunday afternoon, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said: "Our hearts go out to the casualties and their families."



Fastacash CEO Mark Carter said that Ms Angara was a pivotal member of the organisation's management team, calling her "an inspirational leader who garnered huge respect from all whom knew her".

"Radhika was always there to support colleagues through the Fastacash journey and will be deeply missed. Our condolences and deepest sympathies go to her family at this sad time," Mr Carter said, adding that she had left Fastacash for MasterCard in 2016.

Puma also released an official statement to express sympathy for the family's loss.

"We have extended our deepest sympathies to Jerome on the passing of his wife, and are committed to offering full support to the family during this difficult time," Puma said.

NParks said it is investigating why the tree fell. It added that the other trees in the area are safe, and that it is conducting more checks on all the heritage trees in the Botanic Gardens.

Editor's note: This story was updated to reflect the fact that Ms Angara was no longer working for Fastacash at the time of her death.