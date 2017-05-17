Woman knocked down by bus in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: A 49-year-old woman was knocked down by a bus along Choa Chu Kang Drive early on Wednesday morning (May 17).

Police said they were alerted to an accident "involving a bus and a pedestrian" at around 6.20am. The woman, who was unconscious, was taken to Ng Teng Fong hospital which was on standby to receive her.

Facebook user Kok Hoe Goh said he witnessed the accident and called emergency services. He posted photos showing a coach with a large crack on its windscreen.

Police investigations are ongoing.