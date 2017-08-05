Woman rescued from 4th-floor ledge in Redhill

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was called in on Friday (Aug 4) to rescue a woman who was sitting on a fourth-storey ledge of an HDB block in Redhill.



SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at 69 Redhill Close at 5.40pm, adding that it sent a fire engine, a red rhino, an ambulance and four support appliances to the scene.



A lifepack was also deployed at the foot of the block as a safety measure.

In a video that has made its rounds on WhatsApp, an officer is seen appearing to negotiate with the woman, while other officers are standing by on the fifth floor with a rescue net.



They eventually unfurled the net even as another team rappels down from the sixth floor, and the woman was snatched back into the corridor of the block.





The delicate operation, which involved the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART), took about one hour, according to the SCDF.

This was a case of attempted suicide, said the police. It added that the woman, who is 27 years old, has been arrested. Investigations are ongoing.