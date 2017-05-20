Woman seeks help finding e-scooter rider who allegedly assaulted her father

SINGAPORE: The daughter of a 69-year-old man has appealed to the public to help nab an e-scooter rider who allegedly assaulted her father on Thursday night (May 18).

Facebook user Hui Ying said her father was crossing the road at Hougang Avenue 7 at around 9.30pm when the incident happened. She has since made a police report.

Police said on Saturday that they were alerted to a case of voluntarily causing hurt along Hougang Avenue 7 at 9.26pm on Thursday. A 69-year-old man was conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and police investigations are ongoing.

In her Facebook post on Friday, Ms Hui Ying said her father was crossing the road at the traffic light when a man riding an e-scooter "sped in". In his attempt to avoid the rider, the elderly man raised his arm and the plastic bag he was carrying "brushed the rider's helmet".





The rider then stopped and allegedly accused Ms Hui Ying's father of "hitting him on purpose". She said the rider then punched the elderly man in the head and the chest. Two passers-by rushed to help and the rider fled when Ms Hui Ying's father said he was going to call the police.

According to the Facebook post, Ms Hui Ying's father sustained cuts to his left eye and lips as well as bruises on his face and forehead. She added that her father suffered a heart attack, which was triggered by his injuries.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the no arrests have been made and that the culprit is still at large.