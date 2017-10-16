Woman sentenced to 6 weeks' jail for stabbing husband

SINGAPORE: A woman was sentenced to six weeks' jail on Monday (Oct 16) for voluntarily causing hurt to her husband, after stabbing him in the chest in April last year.

Nur Fairuzana Ahmad, 30, had known her husband planned to take on a second wife, but grew angry after hearing him exchange audio messages with his new fiancee saying "I love you".



After hearing the exchange between Yasser and his fiancee, Fairuzana tried to snatch Yasser's phone away. But she failed to do so and walked out of the room, returning with a knife shortly after.

She started shouting at her husband, then stabbed him in the chest. She then pulled the knife out of Yasser, who seized the opportunity to grab her hand, causing her to drop the knife. Yasser then threw the knife out of the window.

After she was found guilty last month, Fairuzana's defence lawyer Vigneesh Nainar told the court that she had suffered physical and emotional abuse from her husband since she married him at the age of 16 in 2003.

A year after their marriage, Yasser hit her with a billiard cue to the point where she was unable to walk, said Mr Vigneesh. In a separate incident, Yasser cut off her fringe to "cause her embarrassment".

Fairuzana also obtained a Personal Protection Order against Yasser in 2012, Mr Vigneesh added.

He told the court that Fairuzana grew depressed when Yasser confessed to her that he wanted to marry a girl he had had an affair with in the Philippines and make her his second wife.

After her arrest, Fairuzana was diagnosed with an adjustment disorder with an acute situational reaction, and is currently being treated as an outpatient at the Institute of Mental Health.

Those suffering from this disorder develop certain behavioural symptoms in reaction to a stressful event, including anxiety or uncharacteristic behaviour that can be dangerous.

She and Yasser have two children and are going through a divorce. Fairuzana will start serving her sentence next week.

For causing hurt, Fairuzana could have faced up to two years in jail, a fine of up to S$5,000 or both.

