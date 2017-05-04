Woman suffers burn injuries after fire breaks out at warehouse opposite IMM

SINGAPORE: A woman in her 50s suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out at the building opposite the IMM shopping centre in Jurong on Thursday morning (May 4).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on its Facebook page that 50 people were evacuated from the building at 30 Toh Guan Road. SCDF officers used three water jets to fight the fire, which is now under control, it said.



It added that the fire involved the contents of a warehouse.

Fire engine is extinguishing at opp IMM 🚒 バス停🚏の近くで火事💦 pic.twitter.com/DqLyhR0Kte — まさみちsinfuka1957 (@sinfuka1957) May 4, 2017

Smoke at the building opp IMM? 😬 pic.twitter.com/ljSIaQ5UUo — H. Boey (@zroyboey) May 3, 2017

The eight-storey building comprises offices and an adjoining two-storey warehouse, according to building owner Cambridge Industrial Trust's website.

The police said on Twitter that they were alerted to the fire at 7.38am. The left and centre lanes of Toh Guan Road towards Boon Lay Way are closed, and only the right lane is passable, they said, adding that members of the public should avoid the area.