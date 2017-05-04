Woman suffers burns after fire breaks out at warehouse opposite IMM

SINGAPORE: A 54-year-old woman suffered burns after a fire broke out at the building opposite the IMM shopping centre in Jurong on Thursday morning (May 4).

The woman, a tenant of the building at 30 Toh Guan Road, was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital. She later died from her injuries.



Fifty people were evacuated from the building, and firefighters took 40 minutes and used three water jets to put out the fire, which involved the contents of a warehouse.

Firefighters putting out the fire at 30 Toh Guan Road on May 4, 2017. (Photo: Loke Kok Fai)

The eight-storey building comprises offices and an adjoining two-storey warehouse, according to building owner Cambridge Industrial Trust's website.

Ms Nancy Tan, Cambridge Industrial Trust's (CIT) head of real estate, told Channel NewsAsia that the company is monitoring the situation.

"Our top priority at this point is the safety of our tenants. We will provide an update as the situation progresses,” she said. It is understood that the casualty is a tenant, CIT added.

The police said on Twitter that they were alerted to the fire at 7.38am. The left and centre lanes of Toh Guan Road towards Boon Lay Way are closed, and only the right lane is passable, they said, adding that members of the public should avoid the area.