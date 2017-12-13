Woman taken to hospital after crashing car into drain along Bukit Timah Road

SINGAPORE: A 67-year-old woman was taken to hospital after losing control of her car and crashing it into a drain along Bukit Timah Road on Wednesday morning (Dec 13).

The police said they were alerted to the accident along Bukit Timah Road towards Upper Bukit Timah Road at around 11am.

The car driver was taken conscious to National University Hospital and police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force - which was alerted to the incident at around 11am - added that the hospital was alerted to be on standby to receive the woman.



The car mounted the kerb, crashed through a railing and ended up in the drain. (Photo: Facebook/Ro Vigi)

Channel NewsAsia understands that the woman lost control of her vehicle, mounted the kerb and crashed through a railing into the drain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Photos circulating online appeared to show a white sedan stuck front-end first in a drain, having crashed through railings at the side of the road.



