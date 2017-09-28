Woman trapped under bus in Bedok North accident, 2 more injured

SINGAPORE: A woman was trapped under a double-decker bus in an accident at Bedok North Drive on Thursday (Sep 28), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

She was rescued using lifting equipment, said SCDF who was alerted at around 1.30pm.

A total of three women were sent to Changi General Hospital, authorities added.

Photos posted on public Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed the bus partially mounted on a pavement outside the Bedok Residences condominium.

(Photo: Dave Wu/Facebook)

In an email to Channel NewsAsia, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications said the company was "very sorry that this has happened".

"We have a team down at the hospital and they are trying to get in touch with the injured so that we can extend support to them," Ms Tammy Tan said, adding that SBS is assisting in police investigations.

"We would also like to apologise to affected commuters and motorists for the inconvenience caused," said Ms Tan.