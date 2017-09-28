Woman trapped under bus in Bedok North accident, 3 others injured

SINGAPORE: A woman was trapped under a double-decker bus and three others were injured after the bus crashed into a pedestrian walkway in Bedok.

The accident took place at Bedok North Drive on Thursday (Sep 28) around 1.30pm, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said.

The woman who was trapped was rescued by SCDF officers using lifting equipment.

All four injured pedestrians – aged between 33 and 55 – were sent to hospital, the police said, adding that investigations are ongoing.

Photos posted on public Facebook group SG Road Vigilante showed the bus went over the kerb on a pavement outside the Bedok Residences condominium.

(Photo: Dave Wu/Facebook)

In an email to Channel NewsAsia, SBS Transit's senior vice-president of corporate communications said the company was "very sorry that this has happened".

"We have a team down at the hospital and they are trying to get in touch with the injured so that we can extend support to them," Ms Tammy Tan said, adding that SBS Transit is assisting in police investigations.

"We would also like to apologise to affected commuters and motorists for the inconvenience caused," said Ms Tan.