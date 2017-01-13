Woman who beat, strangled dog to death sentenced to 24-month mandatory treatment order

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old Chinese national who strangled and beat her dog to death was sentenced on Friday (Jan 13) to undergo 24 months of mandatory treatment for her mental disorder.

Wang Jun, a Singapore permanent resident, had been convicted of animal cruelty in November last year. Investigations by the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) revealed that she had sat on the Westland Highland Terrier, named Junior, covered its mouth and hit its neck to stop it from barking.

This took place on Aug 30 at her flat at Kim Pong Road. It was caught on video by Wang's mother-in-law, Madam Lai Suet Meng, who had seen her climbing into the dog's pen wielding an umbrella and decided to record her "unusual behaviour".

When officers arrived at the flat after Mdm Lai called the police, they found Wang in a daze and "talking nonsense" when questioned, the court heard.

The Institute of Mental Health (IMH) later diagnosed her with Brief Psychotic Disorder.

Prosecutor Edwin Ignatious had told the court that Wang claimed she heard aeroplanes overhead. Fearing that the planes would "drop bombs" on her if Junior continued to bark, Wang attempted to silence the dog.



She released the dog after realising that it was foaming from its mouth. But by then, it was dead, said AVA.

A Mandatory Treatment Order (MTO) is a sentencing option for offenders with an underlying mental condition. It compels Wang to undergo psychiatric treatment for two years.

For animal cruelty, Wang could have been sentenced to up to 18 months’ jail and a fine of up to S$15,000.

In a media release on Friday, AVA stressed that it condemns acts of animal cruelty and will investigate all feedback on alleged cruelty. It added: "We will take enforcement action against anyone who has committed an act of animal cruelty and will press for deterrent sentences, if warranted."