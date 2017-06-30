Woman who threw pork at Muslim neighbour's flat sentenced to psychiatric treatment

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old woman found guilty of harassing her Muslim neighbours was sentenced to a 2-year mandatory treatment order on Friday (Jun 30).

Lee Dji Lin, who was diagnosed with a psychiatric disorder, pleaded guilty in April to one count of harassment and one count of “intentionally wounding the religious feelings” of her neighbour, Ms Marliah Jonet, by throwing raw pork at the front door of her Tampines flat.

A third charge of harassment for taunting Ms Marliah with a pig-shaped figurine and calling her “babi”, or pig in Malay, was taken into consideration.

Screengrab of a video showing Lee Dji Lin harassing a neighbour.

The court heard that on Jun 14, 2016, Ms Marliah heard Lee’s shouts from her kitchen window at about 11.30pm.

When Ms Marliah looked out of the window, she saw Lee holding a bamboo pole with a pair of panties attached to one end. Lee was trying to swing the pole up and towards Ms Marliah’s window, the court heard.

A few days later, on Jun 18, Ms Marliah opened her front door at about 11.40pm to find a slab of raw pork on her doorstep. She told her daughter to review footage from a CCTV camera the family had installed outside their flat.

The footage captured Lee throwing the slab of raw meat towards Ms Marliah’s unit at about 8pm that day. Ms Marliah called the police next morning.

For intending to wound the religious feelings of her neighbours, Lee could have been jailed for up to three years, fined, or both.

For harassment, she could have been jailed for up to six months, fined up to S$5,000, or both.