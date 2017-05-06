Women's Executive Committees need to reinvent to meet changing aspirations: PM Lee

SINGAPORE: The People's Association's Women's Executive Committees (WECs) need to reinvent themselves to meet the changing needs and aspirations of women today, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

He was speaking on Saturday (May 6) at celebrations to mark 50 years since the committees were formed.

The first women's sub-committee was set up in 1967 during a time of nation building, to engage women through learning vocational skills like cooking and sewing.

Its role has since evolved to bring women together by organising activities to promote community bonding, empower women and help the less fortunate. Mr Lee noted that as Singapore progressed, the role of women in society has also changed.

Beyond the traditional roles of homemaker and caregiver, Mr Lee said many women are now pursuing their own careers. Female participation in the labour force is also at 60 per cent.

Mr Lee said the WECs therefore need to maintain its existing networks by meeting the interests of current members, but also come up with new programmes that attract younger women. This is also while building a support network within their neighbourhood.

A commemorative book was also launched at the event, which was attended by 950 volunteers and partners. There are currently over 2,500 women volunteering in 104 WECs based in community centres and clubs across the island.

To groom more women as community leaders, a new scholarship scheme was also launched by the WECs and the PA Women's Integration Network Council, which is the co-ordinating body of the committees.



For a start, the scholarship was presented to 10 female students from the Institute of Technical Education.



They each received S$1,000 and will learn about community work through an attachment with a WEC.