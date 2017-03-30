Woodlands Checkpoint extension to be built at Old Woodlands Town Centre

SINGAPORE: An extension of the Woodlands Checkpoint will be built at the Old Woodlands Town Centre as part of efforts to upgrade the checkpoint, the Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) and Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Thursday (Mar 30).

To build the extension, two lots of private land within the town centre – immediately east of the current checkpoint – will be acquired by the authorities.

SLA gazetted the land for acquisition on Thursday, and said it will assist affected owners and tenants throughout the acquisition process.

The extension will increase the overall clearance capacity and enhance security at the checkpoint, ICA and SLA said in the joint news release.

“Since the opening of WCP (Woodlands Checkpoint) in 1999, traveller and vehicle volumes through WCP have been increasing over the years while the security threat has heightened significantly. The WCP has to be upgraded to meet growing traffic needs and ensure that immigration clearance remains secure,” the release said.

ICA said it is conducting a feasibility study to determine the optimal design of the extension and the full extent of upgrading and redevelopment works required.

The Old Woodlands Town Centre, which housed a cinema, bus interchange, hawker centre and retail shops in its heyday, was earmarked for redevelopment by the Housing & Development Board under the Selective En Bloc Redevelopment Scheme in June 2012.

Upgrading works will be progressively carried out at the existing Woodlands Checkpoint without compromising checkpoint operations, ICA and SLA said.