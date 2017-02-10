Woodlands double murder suspect escorted to crime scene

SINGAPORE: The man who is accused of killing his wife and daughter in their Woodlands flat last month was taken back to the crime scene on Friday afternoon (Feb 10).

Singaporean Teo Ghim Heng, 41, was escorted to Block 619, Woodlands Drive 52 by police officers. They took the lift to the sixth floor but came back down almost immediately and left in a van.

Teo was charged on Jan 30 with the murder of his wife, 39-year-old Choong Pei Shan who was pregnant at the time. Their four-year-old daughter was also found dead in the bedroom.

The alleged murder took place on Jan 20 but their bodies were found eight days later, on the first day of Chinese New Year.

If convicted of murder, Teo faces the death penalty.