Woodlands double deaths: Murder suspect taken back to crime scene

SINGAPORE: The man who is accused of killing his wife in their Woodlands flat last month was taken back to the crime scene on Friday afternoon (Feb 10). The body of the woman and that of her 4-year-old daughter were found on the first day of Chinese New Year.

Singaporean Teo Ghim Heng, 41, was escorted to Block 619, Woodlands Drive 52 by police officers for a re-enactment of the crime. Together with the forensics team, they spent about one hour at the sixth-floor flat.







Teo Ghim Heng being escorted to the crime scene (Photo: Howard Law)

This was the second time in a day that police had taken the suspect to the crime scene, having been there earlier in the afternoon. Earlier, they took the lift to the sixth floor but came back down almost immediately and left in a van.

Teo was charged on Jan 30 with the murder of his wife, 39-year-old Choong Pei Shan who was pregnant at the time. Their daughter was also found dead in the bedroom.

The alleged murder of Mdm Choong took place on Jan 20 but the bodies were found eight days later, on the first day of Chinese New Year.

If convicted of murder, Teo faces the death penalty.