Woodleigh MRT station closed due to security incident after 'suspicious substance' found

SINGAPORE: Police on Tuesday (Apr 18) said they are "managing a security incident" at Woodleigh MRT station after a suspicious substance was found.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued alerts on social media stating that the MRT station is temporarily closed, and they are at the scene with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF officers in protective clothing were seen at the station entrance.

Assistant station manager Mailyn B Carriaga told Channel NewsAsia that white powder (pictured below) had been found in three to four places at the station's concourse area. She added that it was a cleaner who first spotted the substance. The station manager then informed the police, according to Ms Carriaga.





Member of Parliament for Potong Pasir Sitoh Yih Pin was at the station telling people not to be alarmed.

SBS Transit, which runs the North East Line, said in a tweet at 1.49pm that the station is closed and free bus rides are available at bus stops between Serangoon and Potong Pasir MRT stations.

This story is developing.