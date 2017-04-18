Woodleigh MRT station reopens after suspicious substance found to be baking flour

SINGAPORE: Woodleigh MRT station was closed for about three hours on Tuesday (Apr 18) afternoon, after a suspicious substance - which turned out to be baking flour - sparked a security incident.

In an update on Facebook at 4.24pm, police said: “SCDF has established that the substance is baking flour. Woodleigh MRT Station has resumed services at 4.20pm."



Police earlier on Tuesday said they were "managing a security incident" at Woodleigh MRT station after a suspicious substance was found.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) issued alerts on social media stating that the MRT station is temporarily closed, and they are at the scene with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF officers in protective clothing were seen at the station entrance.

Assistant station manager Mailyn B Carriaga told Channel NewsAsia that white powder (pictured below) had been found in three to four places at the station's concourse area. She added that it was a cleaner who first spotted the substance. The station manager then informed the police, according to Ms Carriaga.

This was the second incident to have caused a MRT station to be temporarily closed in recent weeks. A 39-year-old man was arrested on Apr 2 after investigations showed he intentionally left left his bag inside Hougang MRT station while running an errand.





Member of Parliament for Potong Pasir Sitoh Yih Pin was seen at Woodleigh MRT station telling people not to be alarmed.

SBS Transit, which runs the North East Line, said in a tweet at 1.49pm that the station was closed and free bus rides were available at bus stops between Serangoon and Potong Pasir MRT stations.