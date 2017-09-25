Work on Circle Line's final 3 stations to begin by end of the year

SINGAPORE: Work on the three MRT stations to close the loop on the Circle Line will begin by the end of this year.



This was announced by Koh Brothers Eco Engineering, which said on Monday (Sep 25) that its subsidiary has won the S$225.4 million construction contract.



The project, dubbed Circle Line 6, involves building three stations to connect HarbourFront station to Marina Bay station, closing the loop for the orbital line.



The three stations - Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward – will be located along a 4km stretch and are expected to be completed by 2025, said Koh Brothers Eco Engineering.



The three new stations that will close the loop on the Circle Line. (Image: LTA)

It added that under the contract awarded by the Land Transport Authority (LTA), the company will be in charge of all civil, structural, architectural, electrical and mechanical as well as system works relating to the construction of cut-and-cover tunnels and other structures from the east of the planned Prince Edward station to the existing Marina Bay station.



When the stations are complete, commuters will have a more direct route to areas like Pasir Panjang and the Central Business District.

