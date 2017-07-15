Worker dies in fall at Canberra Drive construction site

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was killed when he fell at a construction site of a condominium development at 513 Canberra Drive on Friday (Jul 14), authorities said.

Channel NewsAsia understands the man was a worker and that the main contractor for the development was Qingdao Construction (Singapore).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and Singapore Police Force (SPF) said they were alerted to the incident just before 2pm.

An ambulance was sent to the location, where authorities found the man lying motionless on the ground and pronounced him dead.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The incident was the second worksite death on Friday.

In an unrelated incident, a worker was killed and 10 others injured when an uncompleted viaduct to the Pan-Island Expressway collapsed.