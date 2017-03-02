Worker falls to death at Marina One construction site; injures another

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old construction worker fell to his death at the Marina One construction site on Wednesday morning (Mar 1), injuring another worker along the way.

Police said they were alerted to the incident at 23 Marina Way at about 11am. The man, a Bangladeshi national, was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.



Channel NewsAsia understands the 21-year-old man fell from the 22nd storey and he was found on the third storey without a harness.

Another Bangladeshi man, aged 38, was taken to Singapore General Hospital as the body of the falling man had struck him. He is believed to have suffered neck injuries but is not in critical condition.

Police have classified the case as an unnatural death.



A spokesperson from the Marina One project's builder Hyundai-GS Joint Venture said in emailed statement: "We are saddened to hear of the unnatural incident at the construction site at Marina Bay. Our deepest condolences and thoughts are with the family during this difficult time."

"We will work closely with the police to provide our utmost assistance in the investigation of this matter," the spokesperson added.