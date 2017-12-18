Worker falls to death at Tampines construction site

SINGAPORE: A 51-year-old construction worker fell to his death from the 10th floor of a construction site in Tampines on Monday morning (Dec 18).

The Singapore Police Force said it was alerted to the incident along Tampines Avenue 10 at about 11.08am. The man was found lying motionless and was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Police investigations into the "unnatural death" are ongoing, it added.

Channel NewsAsia understands the worker was a Chinese national.



The Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the worker was performing formwork on the 10th floor of a building when he fell and landed on the fourth floor.

A full stop work order has been issued and MOM is currently investigating the incident, a spokesperson said.



According to the Manpower Ministry, China Jingye Engineering Corporation Limited is the occupier of the worksite.

A spokesman confirmed that the fatal incident happened at the company's worksite, but said he was unable to comment further as investigations are ongoing.

"We are extending our fullest support to the authorities on it," the spokesman said. "We are also doing our best to assist family members of the deceased to arrive in Singapore as soon as possible and help them cope with the loss of their loved one."