Worker injured at Marina One construction site in stable condition: MWC

SINGAPORE: A worker injured when another man fell to his death at the Marina One construction site on Wednesday morning (Mar 1) is in stable condition, the Migrant Workers' Centre (MWC) said on Sunday.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the deceased man fell from the 22nd storey of the building, striking the 38-year-old worker on his way down. Police classified the case as an unnatural death.

MWC said in a statement that it had met with the injured worker, who sustained injuries to his spine and shoulder in the incident.

The worker has been moved out of the high dependency ward and is in stable condition, the NGO said.



"We are advised that he has every chance of making a full recovery within a few months."



MWC said it was also working with the injured worker's employer to ensure "every means and opportunity" for his speedy recovery.



It added that it had also contacted the 22-year-old deceased man's employer to confirm the repatriation of his remains, which will be released into his employer's care.



"In the coming days, we will also be attempting to contact the next of kin of the deceased to see if we are able to extend any additional assistance to the grieving family in this sad and difficult time."