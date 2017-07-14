Workers at PIE work site accident employed by 3 different companies: MWC

SINGAPORE: The workers who were involved in a construction site accident when an uncompleted viaduct collapsed near the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Friday (Jul 14) were employed by three different companies, said the Migrant Workers’ Centre (MWC).

One worker died and 10 others were taken to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

In a statement on Friday, MWC said the workers are employees of three different companies that are sub-contractors at the work site.

It also identified the dead worker as 31-year-old Chen Yinchuan from China.

"We have reminded his employer of their statutory duty to see to the respectful handling and repatriation of the workers’ remains," said MWC, adding that the company has "demonstrated good faith" in thinking about flying his next-of-kin to Singapore.



Apart from the worker who died, three others are from China, six are from Bangladesh and one from India. The affected workers are aged between 22 and 49 years, said MWC.

It also gave an update of their condition, saying that three workers required surgery.

"Aside from three workers who remain in surgery or close post-surgery care, all the workers have either been discharged or moved to normal wards for observation,” MWC said. “We are hopeful that the conditions of the three will stabilise soon.”

The hospital had earlier said that two workers were in the Intensive Care Unit.

MWC said it has contacted all three sub-contractors and received word that they will bear the treatment costs for their workers and file Work Injury Compensation claims on their behalf.



“We are heartened by the employers’ readiness to rally behind their workers in this difficult time and have conveyed our support should they encounter difficulties, or be unsure of or unable to discharge any of their legal responsibilities,” MWC said.